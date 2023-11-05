Interview: South African wine companies upbeat about opportunities presented by CIIE, says official

Xinhua) 09:36, November 05, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese market presents great potential for South African wineries to expand their presence in the East Asian country, and the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a good opportunity, said an official from the Wines of South Africa (WOSA).

More than 20 South African wine companies will participate in the CIIE, Marcus Ford, Asia market manager at the WOSA, an industry organization responsible for promoting South African wine exports to key international markets, told Xinhua in an interview on Thursday.

The sixth CIIE, scheduled to be held on Nov. 5-10 in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai, signifies the event's first full return to in-person exhibitions since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ford said the CIIE provides opportunities for participating South African wineries to nurture existing relationships and develop new ones in the world's second-largest economy.

"We have seen significant growth in our market share in China over the past several years, and we look forward to expanding it in the coming years," he added.

Looking ahead, Ford said he is optimistic about the wine market in China as the country's middle class continues to grow.

