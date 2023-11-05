Interview: CIIE important platform for marketing, says exhibitor

Xinhua) 09:06, November 05, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) offers good opportunities to tap into all valuable channels and promote brands, said London-based skincare company DC Beauty Group.

Through the CIIE, the company will expand its brand exposure in China, improve public awareness of skincare, and increase its customer base in China's huge skincare market, said Donna Chen, the company's chief marketing officer, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, the CIIE is expected to attract guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event.

Chen said the event provides immense opportunities for the company as it will gather a great number of suppliers, third parties as well as wholesalers and consumers.

The expo is also an excellent platform to improve public awareness of skincare and the science behind it, which will help consumers make the right choice, said Chen.

Chinese consumers are more prudent today when they choose a skincare product, thanks to the abundant information they get from the social media, said Chen, who has worked in skincare marketing for over 20 years.

"Many people, those in their 20s particularly, have even become experts themselves, and like to dig deeper into the market," said Chen. "They have taken skincare to a different level. The trend was unthinkable 20 years ago."

