Home>>
Russia to react if U.S., Finland sign defense pact
(Xinhua) 10:41, November 03, 2023
MOSCOW, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Russia will react if the United States and Finland make a deal on joint defense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
"We will be forced to take response measures, both military-technical and otherwise, in order to curtail the threats to Russia's national security that will emerge as a result," Zakharova said at a news briefing when asked about the potential U.S.-Finland defense cooperation.
Russia's specific steps will depend on how far this military agreement will go, especially on the stationing of U.S. troops at a Finnish military base, she added.
It's reported that the Finnish government has confirmed the end of talks with the United States on a defense agreement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin warns of intensification of sanctions against Russia
- Putin, Lukashenko discuss upcoming CSTO meeting, bilateral ties
- Russian student wins "Chinese Bridge" int'l championship
- U.S. responsible for Middle East crisis, global instability: Putin
- Senior Chinese military officer holds talks with Russian defense minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.