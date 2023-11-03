Russia to react if U.S., Finland sign defense pact

Xinhua) 10:41, November 03, 2023

MOSCOW, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Russia will react if the United States and Finland make a deal on joint defense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We will be forced to take response measures, both military-technical and otherwise, in order to curtail the threats to Russia's national security that will emerge as a result," Zakharova said at a news briefing when asked about the potential U.S.-Finland defense cooperation.

Russia's specific steps will depend on how far this military agreement will go, especially on the stationing of U.S. troops at a Finnish military base, she added.

It's reported that the Finnish government has confirmed the end of talks with the United States on a defense agreement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)