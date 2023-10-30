Discovering Qingdao's authentic snacks
(People's Daily Online) 16:21, October 30, 2023
Join us as we join random queues in a Qingdao farmers market to find out what the locals love to buy, including the mysteriously named chess cakes, and some super expensive fried fat residue.
