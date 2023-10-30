Factbox: 4th Asian Para Games

Xinhua) 09:02, October 30, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 4th Asian Para Games concluded here on Saturday evening. Here are some of the figures and facts about this international multi-sport event.

2 - This is the second time China hosted the Asian Para Games since the first edition was held in Guangzhou in 2010.

4 - China topped the medal table of the Asian Para Games for the fourth consecutive occasion.

12 - 12 world records were broken by Chinese athletes at the Games.

17 - Among the 19 venues for the 4th Asian Para Games, 17 were transformed from venues for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

22 - The 4th Asian Para Games features 22 sports and 501 events. China has taken part in all of the 22 sports.

44 - 3,021 athletes from 44 countries and regions in Asia participated in the Games, including about 1,100 wheelchair users and 600 visually impaired athletes. Besides, more than 1,550 technical officials and over 3,090 media workers took part in the Games, making it the largest in terms of participants.

214 - China won 214 golds, 167 silvers and 140 bronze medals in the Games.

439 - China sent 439 athletes to the Games, including 221 male athletes and 218 female athletes.

140,000 - Over the past three years, Hangzhou improved the accessible facilities in 140,000 spots and public service areas, and 15,000 residential areas for people with disabilities.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)