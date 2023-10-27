Highlights of powerlifting at 4th Asian Para Games

October 27, 2023

Gold medalist Xu Lili of China celebrates during the Women's 73kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Xu Lili of China competes during the Women's 73kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Han Miaoyu (L) of China celebrates during the Women's 79kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Fourth placed Gharam Alosmanee of Iraq reacts during the Women's 79kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Tan Yujiao (C) of China, silver medalist Kudratoy Toshpulatova (L) of Uzbekistan and bronze medalist Kim Hyeonghui of South Korea pose during the awarding ceremony of the Women's 67kg event of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Tan Yujiao of China competes during the Women's 67kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Han Miaoyu of China reacts during the Women's 79kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bronze medalist Siti Mahmudah of Indonesia reacts during the Women's 79kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Tan Yujiao (front C) of China reacts after a good lift during the Women's 67kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bronze medalist Zahra Aghaeisamani of Iran competes during the Women's 73kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Xu Lili (C) of China celebrates with silver medalist Raushan Koishibayeva (L) of Kazakhstan and bronze medalist Zahra Aghaeisamani of Iran during the awarding ceremony of the Women's 73kg event of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Tan Yujiao of China celebrates during the Women's 67kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Tan Yujiao (L) of China reacts after setting a new world record during the Women's 67kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Supporters cheer for Tan Yujiao of China during the Women's 67kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Fourth placed Arawan Bootpo (L) of Thailand reacts after the Women's 73kg Final of the Powerlifting at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

