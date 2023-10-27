Highlights of wheelchair fencing at 4th Asian Para Games

Feng Yanke (L) of China competes against Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori of Iraq during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Cheng Yang (L) of China competes agasint Ali Mnahi of Iraq during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Sun Gang (L) of China competes against Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori of Iraq during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Sun Gang (L) of China reacts during his match against Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori of Iraq during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Sun Gang (L) of China greets Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori of Iraq during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Feng Yanke (L) of China greets Ali Ammar of Iraq during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Sun Gang (1st L) of China watches as his teammate competes during the Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Iraq at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gu Haiyan of China competes during the Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gu Haiyan (R) of China celebrates after the Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gu Haiyan (L) of China celebrates after the Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gu Haiyan of China reacts during the Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gu Haiyan (R) of China greets Duean Nakprasit of Thailand after the Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Chen Yuandong of China reacts during the Women's Epee Team Gold Medal Match of the Wheelchair Fencing between China and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

