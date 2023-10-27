4th Asian Para Games: Women's Bronze Medal Match of Wheelchair Basketball
Somayeh Kohzadpour (L) of Iran vies against Nopparat Tanbut of Thailand during the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Neda Balouchi of Iran competes during the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Mahsa Saadatzeinadanloo (R) of Iran vies against Nopparat Tanbut of Thailand during the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Mahsa Saadatzeinadanloo (L) of Iran shoots during the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Members of Thailand celebrate after winning the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Members of Thailand celebrate after winning the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Members of Iran cheer before the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Warisa Thamlaaied of Thailand celebrates after winning the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Players of Iran react before the Women's Bronze Medal Match of the Wheelchair Basketball between Iran and Thailand at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
