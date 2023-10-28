Asian Para Games Day 5: China claims 39 golds with several events ending

HANGZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China claimed 39 out of 97 gold medals on the fifth competition day of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Friday, as several events concluded one day before the Games ends.

The swimming event came to an end on Friday with China ranking first with a total of 56 gold medals. Chinese para swimmers Zhang Xiaotong, Jiang Shengnan and Jiang Yuyan broke the Games records in their respective category finals. China's team, composed of Jiang Yuyan, Zhang Meng, Yang Guanglong and Guo Zhi, won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final in 4:12:71, breaking the Games record.

In Athletics, China won seven gold medals on Friday and broke multiple Asian Para Games records as well.

Lin Ximei and Zheng Yuansen won the boccia gold in the mixed pairs BC4 category for China.

China lost to Iran 1-0 in the last round of blind football preliminaries, though both teams had already qualified for the final. With four wins from five games, China will play against Iran on Saturday again for the title.

Goalball concluded as China swept both golds, beating Japan 9-3 and 5-0 respectively in men's and women's finals.

China currently leads the medal tally with 196 gold, 159 silver and 138 bronze medals, followed by Japan and Iran, both with 39 golds.

