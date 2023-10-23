We Are China

13th National Women's Congress opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:12, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Women's Congress opened on Monday in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People.

Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, including Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, and Li Xi, attended the event to extend their congratulations.

Ding Xuexiang delivered a speech on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

