Book on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy published

Xinhua) 13:14, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A book on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has been published.

The book illustrates the thought in the form of questions and answers with 48 questions divided into 10 parts, expounding on its significance, scientific system, essence and implications, as well as the requirements for its practice.

Compiled by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the book is expected to help Party members, officials and members of the public deepen their study and understanding of the Party's innovative theories and use them in their practices and work.

