Xi meets Mozambican PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Xi said the China-Mozambique cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has yielded fruitful results. China is willing to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Mozambique and other African countries to help them speed up modernization.

China supports Mozambique in maintaining its sovereignty, security and development interests and taking a development path suited to its own national conditions, Xi said.

He said the two sides should deepen cooperation in the fields of energy and agriculture, among others.

Maleiane said important initiatives including the BRI and the Global Development Initiative can help other countries eliminate poverty, develop economy and improve people's livelihoods.

Noting that China is a true friend of Mozambique, the prime minister said that Mozambique hopes to learn from China's modernization experience to better realize its own development, deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

