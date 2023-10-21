Xi calls on returned scholars association to pool talent, strengths for development

Xinhua) 15:34, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the Western Returned Scholars Association to rally talent from around the world and pool strengths of creativity for the development of the cause of the Party and the country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the association, which is celebrating its 110th founding anniversary.

