Book of Xi's discourses on community-level governance published

Xinhua) 08:07, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on community-level governance by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Xi's discourses in this regard are of great significance to improving the Party organization-led urban and rural community governance model which combines self-governance, the rule of law and the rule of virtue.

They are also crucial to modernizing the country's system and capacity for community-level governance, and fostering a community of social governance in which everyone fulfills their responsibilities and shares in the benefits.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book combines 216 relevant passages from 130 significant spoken and written works Xi made between November 2012 and September 2023. Some have been made public for the first time.

