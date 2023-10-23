Chinese lawmakers meet to hear multiple reports

Xinhua) 13:21, October 23, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends the second plenary meeting of the sixth session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held a plenary meeting on Saturday to hear multiple reports.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the meeting, which was presided over by Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the committee.

At the meeting, lawmakers heard a report on the enforcement of the Wetlands Protection Law. The report suggested strengthening the protection and restoration of wetlands and improving the supporting rules and regulations in this regard.

Lawmakers heard a report on the enforcement of the Law on Scientific and Technological Progress. The report proposed measures to enhance the implementation of the law, such as accelerating efforts to secure breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

The meeting heard a report submitted by the People's Bank of China on the financial work, and reviewed a comprehensive report on the management of state-owned assets for 2022.

Lawmakers also heard two reports on the management of state-owned assets held by financial enterprises.

They reviewed a report concerning the reform of the examination and enrollment system, which suggested efforts to expand high-quality higher education resources and optimize the scale and methods of enrollment in primary and secondary schools, among others.

The meeting also heard work reports on ecological environment and resource conservation presented by the State Council, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, respectively.

