Cradle of Civilization: Bingling Temple Grottoes

Ecns.cn) 10:55, October 23, 2023

Built 1,600 years ago, the Bingling Temple Grottoes in Yongjing county, Gansu province, are home to 183 caves, 694 stone statues, 82 clay sculptures and murals covering an area of about 900 square meters. Along with other sites along the Silk Road, the site was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

