World's loneliest temple

(People's Daily App) 16:45, April 18, 2022

Ritog Temple, dubbed "the world's loneliest temple" by Chinese netizens, was built more than 600 years ago on a peninsula on sacred Lake Yamzhog Yumco. It is the only building on the tiny peninsula and there is only one monk in the temple.

Yamzhog Yumco, which means "Jasper Lake" in Tibetan, is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and is one of the three largest sacred lakes in Tibet.

Video Source: Kuaishou

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)