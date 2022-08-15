Home>>
View of Mati Temple Grottoes
(People's Daily App) 11:01, August 15, 2022
First built around 1,600 years ago along the ancient Silk Road, the Mati Temple Grottoes are renowned for Buddhist relics, including more than 500 colored sculptures as well as murals spanning a total of over 1,200 square meters, in Zhangye, Gansu Province.
