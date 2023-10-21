Home>>
We want to be involved in BRI, said Member of the National Assembly of France
By Su Yingxiang (People's Daily Online) 14:45, October 21, 2023
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladeshi student in China: The BRI brings us closer together
- Senegal's finance minister: The BRI has bolstered our development
- (BRF2023) Interview: Belt and Road Forum highlights partner countries' commitment to cooperation, says Thai PM
- (BRF2023) Feature: BRI unleashes "She" power in cooperation, common development
- Chinese vice president meets president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.