China's State Council decides to abolish, adjust administrative fines

Xinhua) 11:16, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council, or the cabinet, approved a decision on Friday to abolish and adjust 33 administrative fines to create a more favorable business environment and reduce operating costs.

Administrative fines will be reduced to the minimum if they are not within statutory mandates, do not meet the needs of economic and social development, or can be replaced by other administrative means, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.

The meeting noted the government's discretion over administrative fines should be strictly regulated, and power abuse in this field will be actively addressed.

Administrative authorities will face punishment if they use fines to evade their supervisory duties or impose fines inappropriately. They should also step up the efficiency of supervision and standardize their procedures.

The meeting also adopted a draft revision to the regulations on donation and transplantation of human organs.

The government aims to establish a system for tracing and supervising the whole procedure of donating and transplanting human organs. It will enhance ethical reviews on how human organs are obtained and crack down on crimes involving human organs, according to the meeting.

