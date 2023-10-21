Highlights of World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei (L) of China reacts after winning the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Zhang Yufei of China reacts after winning the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Tes Schouten (front) of the Netherlands competes during the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Tes Schouten (front) of the Netherlands competes during the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Tes Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Tes Schouten of the Netherlands reacts after winning the women's 200m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden reacts after winning the women's 50m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden reacts after winning the women's 50m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Erika Fairweather of New Zealand reacts after winning the women's 400m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Erika Fairweather of New Zealand reacts after winning the women's 400m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts after winning the women's 50m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts after winning the women's 50m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Qin Haiyang of China prepares before the men's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Qin Haiyang of China reacts after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Qin Haiyang (2nd L) of China reacts after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Zhang Yufei preveils in 50m freestyle showdown with Haughey at Asiad
- Ye Shiwen wins women's 200m breaststroke at Hangzhou Asiad
- Feature: 'The swimmer in the stands' - how Pan shot to fame at Hangzhou Asiad
- Feature: Off Olympic podium, Chinese swimmer Wang returns to glory at Hangzhou Asiad
- Zhang Yufei wins women's 100m butterfly at Hangzhou Asiad
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.