Key takeaways of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) was held in Beijing from Oct.17 to 18.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the forum. He reviewed the fruitful achievements and experiences of the BRI cooperation over the past decade, and unveiled eight major steps to bring Belt and Road cooperation to a new stage of higher-quality and higher-level development.

Take the fifth one, for instance: advancing scientific and technological innovation. China put forward the Global Initiative for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance at the forum. China stands ready to increase exchanges and dialogue with other countries and jointly promote the sound, orderly and secure AI development in the world.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the third BRF marks another important milestone in the process of jointly building the Belt and Road. He described the forum as a "complete success."

The most important consensus reached at this forum is to open a new stage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. President Xi said that China will work with all parties involved to deepen Belt and Road partnerships of cooperation, usher this cooperation into a new stage of high-quality development, and make relentless efforts to achieve modernization for all countries.

The greatest vision of this forum is to jointly modernize the world. The BRI has created a cooperation platform for common development and helped many developing countries speed up their march toward modernization.

The forum sent a clear message to the world: unity, cooperation, openness, and mutual benefit are necessary, while division, confrontation, isolation, and zero-sum games should be rejected.

The third BRF resulted in a total of 458 practical outcomes, significantly surpassing the achievements of the second forum.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)