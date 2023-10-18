Foreign journalists' perspectives on the Belt and Road Initiative: Connecting the world

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is being held in Beijing.

Nearly 4,000 reporters from China and abroad have registered to cover the event, including more than 1,200 from overseas, according to event organizers.

In today's world, where the international and regional landscape is seeing profound changes and increased instability and uncertainty, the presence of foreign journalists is invaluable.

In today's complex international public opinion environment, their authentic reporting is especially important.

Over the past decade, the Belt and Road Initiative has bridged different regions and civilizations, paving a path to happiness.

As for the future of the BRI, their answers and smiling faces seem to already give us an answer.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)