Confucius Institute Day celebrated to promote Chinese culture in Belgium

Ecns.cn) 15:02, October 20, 2023

Two youth pose for photos with their artwork during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

Various activities were held to celebrate the Confucius Institute Day.

A man tries cloisonne craft during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

Two men learn paper-cutting during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

A woman tries Chinese calligraphy during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

People participate in various activities during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)

