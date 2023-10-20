Confucius Institute Day celebrated to promote Chinese culture in Belgium
Two youth pose for photos with their artwork during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
Various activities were held to celebrate the Confucius Institute Day.
A man tries cloisonne craft during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
Two men learn paper-cutting during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
A woman tries Chinese calligraphy during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
People participate in various activities during the Confucius Institute Day at the Confucius Institute in Leuven, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/De Yongjian)
