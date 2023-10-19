Xi says China's development to bring more dividends to Cambodian people

Xinhua) 14:00, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China stands ready to advance the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with Cambodia's Pentagon Strategy and let China's development bring more dividends to Cambodian people.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia as well as the China-Cambodia Friendship Year, Xi said when meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing.

The two sides should maintain high-level strategic communication to chart the course for building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

