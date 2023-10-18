Chinese premier meets Cambodian PM

Xinhua) 08:28, October 18, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Hun Manet is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

China is ready to pass on its friendship with Cambodia from generation to generation, consolidate the foundation of mutual trust, deepen strategic cooperation, and firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, Li said.

Taking advantage of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, China will speed up the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with Cambodia's Pentagon Strategy and enrich the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework to push forward the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, Li noted.

Li noted that China is ready to work with Cambodia to better implement the new version of the action plan for building a community with a shared future and promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries to achieve stronger and more sustainable development.

China is ready to work with Cambodia to promote the construction of the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor," accelerate the construction of infrastructure including railroads, sewage treatment facilities and fiber optic cables and build new flagship projects for the high-quality joint building of the Belt and Road, the premier said.

China will also expand cooperation with Cambodia in emerging sectors including green industry and digital economy and help Cambodia accelerate industrialization and modernization, Li said.

Hun Manet said the Cambodian new government will firmly adhere to a friendly policy toward China, steadfastly uphold the one-China principle, staunchly support China in safeguarding its core interests, and support the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Cambodia is willing to closely cooperate with China and support each other in regional and international affairs, working together to promote world peace and development, Hun Manet said.

Li and Hun Manet also witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents, including those related to the joint building of the Belt and Road, industrial capacity investment, development cooperation, railways, electricity, industrial parks, green and low-carbon initiatives and cultural heritage restoration.

