Xi meets Cambodian PM

Xinhua) 13:58, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

China and Cambodia have set a good example of relations between countries of different sizes based on equality and mutual benefit since they established diplomatic ties 65 years ago, Xi said, noting that the two countries' iron-clad friendship is unbreakable.

The two sides should maintain high-level strategic communication and well implement the action plan for building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

Belt and Road cooperation has brought tangible development opportunities to Cambodia, the president said.

China stands ready to advance the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with Cambodia's Pentagon Strategy, ensure that the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor" are well constructed, and push for the implementation of more projects that benefit the public, he said.

China welcomes the entry of more Cambodian farm produce into its market and encourages more Chinese tourists to travel in Cambodia, Xi said.

Hun Manet expressed appreciation for China's long-time and valuable support for Cambodia, noting that Cambodia firmly pursues a friendly policy toward China and supports China's core interests.

The series of important initiatives put forward by President Xi have provided important opportunities and platforms for promoting world peace and development, and Cambodia is an active supporter of them, Hun Manet said.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

