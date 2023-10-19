Xi meets Nigerian vice president

October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Xi noted that over the past decade, the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa has demonstrated robust vitality and seen a number of landmark projects completed.

Xi highlighted a group of cooperation projects in Nigeria such as railway, port, power station and telecommunication network projects, as well as the free trade zone construction.

China is willing to continue working with Nigeria to push for more tangible achievements in the Belt and Road cooperation, to help Nigeria and Africa at large achieve industrialization and agricultural modernization, Xi said.

As the world is undergoing transformation and turbulence, China and Nigeria need solidarity and cooperation more than ever, Xi noted.

China is willing to strengthen personnel exchanges at all levels with Nigeria and promote practical cooperation of high quality, said Xi, adding that China supports Nigeria in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

Shettima said that China has consistently shown respect and equality toward Nigeria and other African countries, and has made every effort to support the people of Africa in seeking independence and development. Nigeria is willing to continue deepening the Belt and Road cooperation with China and elevate bilateral ties to a new level.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

