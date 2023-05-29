Chinese president's special envoy to attend inauguration ceremony of Nigerian president

Xinhua) 16:26, May 29, 2023

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Peng Qinghua will attend President Bola Tinubu's inauguration ceremony in the capital of Nigeria Abuja on May 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.

