China hands over agriculture demonstration center to Nigeria

ABUJA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday handed over an agricultural demonstration center project to Nigeria, as part of efforts to scale up agricultural productivity and development in the most populous African country.

The China-aided Nigeria Agricultural Demonstration Center project in Bwari, a town on the outskirts of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, aims to focus on expansive agricultural technology demonstration and training, as well as enhancing the transformation from subsistence to modern agriculture, the transition from a small-scale production model to a specialized commercial agricultural model, and generally promoting the rapid development of agriculture in the west African country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun said that a technology-driven agriculture industry really meant a lot to the Nigerian economy, in which the agriculture sector accounts for about 25 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

"The Chinese government supports Nigeria to develop more modernized agriculture. They (local Nigerian farmers) need machines, technology, and high-yield seeds. I do believe that this demonstration center will not only give an opportunity to farmers, to government officials but will also deepen and broaden our relationship," Cui said.

The agricultural demonstration center testifies to the rapid and remarkable achievements brought about by the longstanding friendship between China and Nigeria, said Mustapha Baba Shehuri, minister of state for agriculture and rural development, who was represented by Udo Daniel, an official of the ministry.

The center has, among other facilities, laboratories for research and development, a dam, an agro-processing technology exhibition center, an agricultural technology training center, a power center, as well as an agro-input and machinery exhibition center.

