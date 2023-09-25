China-assisted Keffi Road project facilitates local economic activities in Nigeria
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Workers build a toll gate for the first phase of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria, Sept. 20, 2023. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Chinese and Nigerian engineers check the construction quality of a toll gate for the first phase of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria, Sept. 20, 2023. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the first-phase of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)
Photos
