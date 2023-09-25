China-assisted Keffi Road project facilitates local economic activities in Nigeria

Xinhua) 16:58, September 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria. The Keffi Road project, contracted by the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), comprised the construction of the Abuja-Keffi expressway and dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in central Nigeria. Started in 2019 and completed this year, the project is facilitating local economic activities along with job opportunities and road-construction expertise. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Workers build a toll gate for the first phase of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria, Sept. 20, 2023.

Chinese and Nigerian engineers check the construction quality of a toll gate for the first phase of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria, Sept. 20, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria.

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a view of the first-phase of the Keffi Road project in Nigeria.

