Corn enters harvest season in Togtoh, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 13:41, October 17, 2023

Photo shows agricultural machines harvesting corn in Xinyingzi township, Togtoh county, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Wei)

Nearly 1 million mu (66,667 hectares) of corn has recently entered their harvest season in Togtoh county, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Farmers have been busy harvesting corn.

This year, the county continues to advance high-standard farmland construction, improve the service system for spreading agricultural technology, and promote full mechanization of crop production. The yield per mu of corn in the county is steadily growing.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)