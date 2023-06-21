Feature: Businessman brings nutritious red corn back to hometown Gaza from China

Xinhua) 13:14, June 21, 2023

Mohammed Abu Halima works in a corn field in Beit Lahia town in the north of Gaza Strip, on June 18, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- For Mohammed Abu Ziada, a businessman, it was a dream come true to see red corn planted in his hometown Gaza Strip.

"For more than seven years, I traveled to China for trading, moving between different cities. Two years ago, I tasted red corn for the first time in southeast China's Quanzhou City," the 39-year-old man told Xinhua.

"Initially, I thought it merely differs in color from the variety in Gaza. But then, I found that it can provide many health benefits," Ziada said.

"The corn provides fiber that regulates the digestive tract, vitamin A that maintains organ functioning and calcium that builds strong bones," he explained.

In addition, the corn kernels offer other crucial nutrients to the human body, such as iron, potassium, manganese, zinc, phosphorus, and magnesium, Ziada noted.

Intrigued by the many benefits, the businessman decided to introduce the grain to Gaza, benefiting his fellow townsmen.

However, bringing the seeds back was no easy task as it presented many challenges, including a long trip and permission from border officials after rounds of questioning.

Despite a lack of farming experience, Ziada found a solution by cooperating with a local farmer. He rented his land to the farmer and agreed to share the yield equally.

Although determined to promote Chinese products and food, Ziada said it has been "a real adventure bringing the red corn seeds back and cultivating them."

Ziada's attempts inspired Mohammed Abu Halima, a local farmer from Beit Lahia town in the north of Gaza, who also decided to plant the grain on one dunam of his land.

Succeeded in growing red corn, Abu Halima told Xinhua that "cultivating red corn was easier compared to other crops, as it requires less water and fertilizer and can be planted in all seasons of the year."

He is set to harvest his red corn in a week and plans to distribute half of the production free of charge to locals to promote the new crop while selling the other half to cover the costs.

Both Abu Zaida and Abu Halima have received positive receptions from locals, with more farmers asking about the new crop.

The businessman said he hoped to introduce more types of colored corn to the enclave so as to meet consumers' diversifying demand in the local market.

Mohammed Abu Ziada checks a corn field in Beit Lahia town in the north of Gaza Strip, on June 18, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

