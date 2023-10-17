Xi meets Papua New Guinean PM

Xinhua) 13:06, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape on Tuesday in Beijing.

After many years of development, the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has become more mature and stable, Xi said.

Under the new circumstances, China stands ready to work with Papua New Guinea to consolidate political relationship, expand areas of cooperation, and bring benefits to the people of the two countries, Xi said.

Marape said Papua New Guinea firmly supports the one-China principle and the two countries have maintained robust inter-governmental relations, economic and trade exchanges, and people-to-people ties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)