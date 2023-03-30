Chinese FM meets PNG counterpart

Xinhua) 15:57, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Papua New Guinea (PNG) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Justin Tkatchenko on Thursday in Boao, Hainan Province, and pledged to boost bilateral ties.

Calling PNG China's good friend and partner, Qin said China is willing to work with PNG to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and tap the potential of cooperation.

Qin said China appreciates PNG's firm adherence to the one-China principle, and is willing to enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Connect PNG infrastructure development strategy.

China welcomes PNG's accession to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to PNG without attaching political conditions, Qin said, adding that the country is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with PNG under multilateral frameworks.

China is an important partner of PNG, Tkatchenko said, adding that PNG adheres to the one-China principle and is firmly committed to deepening its relations with China.

PNG is willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in areas such as economy, trade, education, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Tkatchenko added.

