Xi meets Ethiopian PM

Xinhua) 11:06, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay an official visit to the country.

The two countries issued a joint statement on establishing an all-weather strategic partnership on Tuesday.

Xi said that over the past decade, the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Ethiopia has been at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation in terms of cooperation fields and results.

The two sides should take the establishment of the all-weather strategic partnership as an opportunity to advance common development and win-win cooperation, promote South-South solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard international equity and justice, said Xi.

