China launches Earth-observing satellite into space

Ecns.cn) 13:35, October 16, 2023

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Coded Yunhai-1 04 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The satellite will provide services for the detection of the atmospheric, marine and space environments, disaster prevention and mitigation, and scientific experiments. It marked the 491st mission for the Long March rocket family, said the launch center.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)