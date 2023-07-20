Home>>
China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches four new satellites
(Xinhua) 13:14, July 20, 2023
JIUQUAN, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket to send four new satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:20 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday.
The four satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, have entered the planned orbit.
They will mainly be used to provide commercial meteorological data services.
It was the 21st flight mission using a Kuaizhou-1A commercial carrier rocket.
