China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket

Xinhua) 10:35, July 12, 2023

The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China July 12, 2023. The carrier rocket completed the flight mission according to the procedure, making the launch a success. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and completed the flight mission according to the procedure.

This was the second flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.

