China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches new satellite

Xinhua) 16:54, June 09, 2023

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Longjiang-3 experiment satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China June 9, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket to send a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:35 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday.

The Longjiang-3 experiment satellite has entered the planned orbit.

It will be used to verify satellite communication and remote sensing technologies.

It was the 20th flight mission using a Kuaizhou-1A commercial carrier rocket.

