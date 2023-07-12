Home>>
China successfully launches liquid oxygen-methane carrier rocket
(Xinhua) 16:30, July 12, 2023
JIUQUAN, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and completed the flight mission according to the procedure.
Developed by the Chinese rocket company LandSpace, the Zhuque-2 is the world's first rocket to be powered by liquid oxygen-methane fuel and successfully enter its planned orbit.
The launch marks a breakthrough in the application of new low-cost liquid propellants for China's carrier rockets.
This was the second flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.
