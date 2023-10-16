We Are China

View of Chinatown in Melbourne, Australia

Xinhua) 10:25, October 16, 2023

Red lanterns are seen in Melbourne's Chinatown, Australia, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a street scene in Melbourne's Chinatown, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a street scene in Melbourne's Chinatown, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Red lanterns are seen along a street in Melbourne's Chinatown, Australia, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a night scene in Melbourne's Chinatown, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

