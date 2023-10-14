Chinese vice premier stresses advancing rural revitalization
HANGZHOU, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Friday urged concrete efforts to learn from and apply experience drawn from the Green Rural Revival Program to further advance rural revitalization.
Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending the conference on promoting the experience in launching the Green Rural Revival Program in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Liu stressed advancing rural revitalization through constant efforts, highlighting the importance of balancing urban and rural development and tailoring region-specific measures to foster the development of rural industries.
In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which planned to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.
