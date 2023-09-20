Chinese vice premier stresses importance of continued rural revitalization work

Xinhua) 13:12, September 20, 2023

LHASA, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong this week stressed the importance of safeguarding the bottom line of preventing a large-scale return to poverty, and the need to promote comprehensive rural revitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Tibet that spanned Sunday to Tuesday.

He visited villages where people had been lifted out of poverty, calling for efforts to consolidate and expand the achievements of the country's poverty alleviation campaign, and said it is necessary to provide targeted follow-up support for relocation work.

When inspecting farmlands and a modern agriculture demonstration park, Liu noted that Tibet is expected to have a bumper autumn grain harvest. He said that attention must be paid to agricultural production and the implementation of disaster prevention and mitigation measures.

He also visited village clinics to inspect their primary medical and health services, as well as their disease prevention and control work.

