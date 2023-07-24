Home>>
Farmers harvest grapes in SW China's Sichuan
(People's Daily Online) 13:29, July 24, 2023
|A farmer transfers grapes at a vineyard of a company in Gongyi township, Pengshan district, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 18, 2023. (Photo/Weng Guangjian)
Farmers were busy harvesting grapes at a vineyard in Gongyi township, Pengshan district, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 18.
Pengshan district has planted over 30,000 mu (2,000 hectares) of high-quality grapes, with annual output reaching 45,000 tonnes and the annual comprehensive output value exceeding 500 million yuan ($69.6 million). This has helped increase the local farmers' per capita annual income by over 20,000 yuan.
The grape industry has emerged as a pillar industry for the district to boost rural revitalization.
