Farmers harvest grapes in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 13:29, July 24, 2023

A farmer transfers grapes at a vineyard of a company in Gongyi township, Pengshan district, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 18, 2023. (Photo/Weng Guangjian)

Farmers were busy harvesting grapes at a vineyard in Gongyi township, Pengshan district, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 18.

Pengshan district has planted over 30,000 mu (2,000 hectares) of high-quality grapes, with annual output reaching 45,000 tonnes and the annual comprehensive output value exceeding 500 million yuan ($69.6 million). This has helped increase the local farmers' per capita annual income by over 20,000 yuan.

The grape industry has emerged as a pillar industry for the district to boost rural revitalization.

