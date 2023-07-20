Improved rural living environment boosts rural revitalization in north China

Xinhua) 16:58, July 20, 2023

People visit a park at Beisunzhuang Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of a park at Beisunzhuang Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Children play at a park in Zhaoxinzhuang Village, Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of a park at Wangdadiao Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a new football pitch and a new basketball court at Zhaoxinzhuang Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a view of Wangdadiao Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit a park at Beisunzhuang Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People enjoy themselves at a park in Beisunzhuang Village, Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit a park at Beisunzhuang Village in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People take photos at a park in Beisunzhuang Village, Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People dance at a park in Zhaoxinzhuang Village, Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Fengnan District has made great efforts in improving rural living environment in recent years. With the upgrading of local public infrastructure and services, rural tourism here has increased villagers' income, injecting momentum and vitality into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)