China ramps up financial support for rural revitalization
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have called for better financial services to bolster rural revitalization and the national strength in agriculture.
Financial institutions should make themselves available to meet grain producers' financing needs to help stabilize and increase production, according to a guideline jointly released by five government departments, including the People's Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration.
More credit and financing facilities should be issued to help cultivate high-standard farmland, build water conservancy infrastructure, and advance breakthroughs in the seed industry and key agricultural technologies.
Better financial services should go into urban-rural integrated development to create a beautiful and harmonious countryside. The document also called on financial institutions to aid the areas and people that were lifted out of poverty.
The guideline said the country would make monetary policy tools more practical in shoring up agriculture and strengthening the coordination between fiscal and financial policies.
Official data shows that outstanding agriculture-related loans stood at 53.16 trillion yuan (about 7.46 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of April, up 16.4 percent year on year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Rock climbing boom leads poor county in S China to prosperity
- Chinese bonsai industry paints rosy economic outlook in Guangxi
- Village in N China's Hebei brings prosperity to residents by developing herbal medicine industry
- Once impoverished villagers in C China's Henan lead prosperous life
- Internet helps drive rural revitalization in Xizang's Medog county
- Art enriches cultural life in China's rural regions
- Panax notoginseng cultivation contributes to rural revitalization in SW China
- Digital tech empowers rural revitalization in mountainous areas
- 5G-powered smart tourism spurs rural revitalization
- Agricultural Bank of China steps up support for rural revitalization
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.