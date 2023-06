We Are China

Panax notoginseng cultivation contributes to rural revitalization in SW China

Xinhua) 08:48, June 02, 2023

This photo shows panax notoginseng fruits at a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Town of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Chen Mingkai/Xinhua)

The cultivation of panax notoginseng in Wenshan has a rich historical legacy. In recent years, Wenshan has made great efforts to promote its biopharmaceutical industry centered around panax notoginseng, encouraging farmers to engage in standardized and large-scale cultivation. Collaboration with local pharmaceutical companies has played a pivotal role in enhancing the value-added aspects of Panax notoginseng, leading to increased income for farmers and effectively contributing to rural revitalization. In 2022, the cultivation area of panax notoginseng in Wenshan exceeded 2.3 million mu (about 153,333 hectares), and the comprehensive output value of the biopharmaceutical industry based on panax notoginseng surpassed 31 billion yuan (about 4.36 billion U.S. dollars).

Farmers fertilize a panax notoginseng field in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This aerial photo shows a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

A woman works at a packing workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Wenshan City, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

A farmer fertilizes the panax notoginseng field in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A farmer fertilizes a panax notoginseng field in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer is pictured at a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Staff members work at a pharmaceutical company in Wenshan City, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Farmers work at a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Staff members work at a packing workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Wenshan City, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Farmers are pictured at a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Famers pose for a group photo at a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo shows wild panax notoginseng in Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A farmer checks the growth of panax notoginseng in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A farmer fertilizes a panax notoginseng field in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This aerial photo shows a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A farmer is pictured at a panax notoginseng cultivation base in Lianhuatang Township of Xichou County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People sort panax notoginseng products at a market in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 27, 2022. (Photo by Yang Denghong/Xinhua)

