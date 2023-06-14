Chinese bonsai industry paints rosy economic outlook in Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:14, June 14, 2023

Photo shows a trimmed penjing tree, or Chinese bonsai tree, in Pingnan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yong)

Recently, gardeners in Gaoping village, Pingnan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have been busy trimming penjing trees, commonly known as Chinese bonsai trees.

Penjing planting has become a thriving industry in Gaoping, attracting over 500 villagers actively involved in the trade. With over 80 penjing gardens and a planting area of 900 mu (60 hectares), the village has earned a well-deserved reputation as a renowned "penjing village."

The growth of the local small potted-landscape business has been driven by improved infrastructure and expanded e-commerce channels, boosting villagers' incomes and contributing to rural vitalization.

The penjing industry in Pingnan county has developed rapidly, boasting an impressive 50 million pots of penjing across a growing area of approximately 2,500 mu, with an output value of around 500 million yuan ($69.93 million).

