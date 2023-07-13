China's top political advisor stresses efforts in rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:37, July 13, 2023

Wang Huning, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, makes remarks while attending a meeting on integrated urban-rural development and rural revitalization in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning Wednesday stressed efforts to advance rural revitalization with Chinese characteristics.

Wang, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while attending a meeting on integrated urban-rural development and rural revitalization in Beijing.

Stressing a heightened sense of responsibility and mission, Wang called on the CPPCC to contribute wisdom and strength to rural revitalization with Chinese characteristics.

Efforts should be made to conduct in-depth investigation and research on significant challenges of rural areas and agriculture and on practical issues put forward by farmers, Wang said, encouraging members of the CPPCC National Committee to offer advice and suggestions.

More should be done to improve people's well-being and bolster rural revitalization across the board, Wang said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended and spoke at the meeting. Liu stressed the necessity to reinforce the foundations for food security on all fronts, consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation, and promote the high-quality development of industries in rural areas.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 members of the CPPCC National Committee. A total of 25 political advisors and experts spoke at the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)